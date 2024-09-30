First International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI) International Conference

‘‘Reshaping Heritage Conservation in Higher Education: What, How, for Whom?”, 25-26 October 2025, Shanghai China, WHITRAP Shanghai and CAUP Tongji University

WHITRAP Shanghai is pleased to post the preliminary announcement & call for paper of the 1st International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI) International Conference on ‘‘Reshaping Heritage Conservation in Higher Education: What, How, for Whom?”, organized on 25-26 October 2025 in Shanghai, China, by Tongji University as host, and by the College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University, the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region (Shanghai) under the auspices of UNESCO (WHITRAP Shanghai), the Built Heritage journal and the Heritage Architecture journal.

The International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI), established and promoted in 2023 by CAUP Tongji University and WHITRAP Shanghai, aims to contribute to reshaping educational practices and to the ongoing discussion on the role and function of heritage in development processes within the global policy dialogue on culture, education and development.

The Conference will offer a platform to discuss on new international experiences, concepts and trends in the field of education on urban-rural heritage conservation.

The abstract submission deadline is 30 November 2024.

More info