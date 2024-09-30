Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,026 in the last 365 days.

First International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI) International Conference

 ‘‘Reshaping Heritage Conservation in Higher Education: What, How, for Whom?”, 25-26 October 2025, Shanghai China, WHITRAP Shanghai and CAUP Tongji University

WHITRAP Shanghai is pleased to post the preliminary announcement & call for paper of the 1st International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI) International Conference on ‘‘Reshaping Heritage Conservation in Higher Education: What, How, for Whom?”, organized on 25-26 October 2025 in Shanghai, China, by Tongji University as host, and by the College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tongji University, the World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region (Shanghai) under the auspices of UNESCO (WHITRAP Shanghai), the Built Heritage journal and the Heritage Architecture journal.

The International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI), established and promoted in 2023 by CAUP Tongji University and WHITRAP Shanghai, aims to contribute to reshaping educational practices and to the ongoing discussion on the role and function of heritage in development processes within the global policy dialogue on culture, education and development.

The Conference will offer a platform to discuss on new international experiences, concepts and trends in the field of education on urban-rural heritage conservation. 

The abstract submission deadline is 30 November 2024.

More info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First International Network for Urban-rural Heritage Conservation in Higher Education Institutions (UHC-HEI) International Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more