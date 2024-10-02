HAWAII CANNABIS DISPENSARY NOA BOTANICALS NAMES KARLYN LAULUSA CEO

Karlyn Laulusa has been named CEO of Hawaiiʻs Noa Botanicals. Team members at Noa Botanicals hand-trim harvested cannabis as part of the company's dedication to quality and consistency. Noa Botanicals launches Hawaii’s one and only THC Shoyu, celebrating local flavors and innovation.

Laulusa takes charge of the seed-to-sale medical cannabis dispensary with a farm and production center and three retail locations on Oahu.

Twenty-four states and three U.S. territories have legalized adult-use cannabis. Many have added funding for education, criminal justice reforms and other public benefits. I hope Hawaii follows suit.” — Karlyn Laulusa, CEO, Noa Botanicals

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noa Botanicals (“Noa”), a leading medical cannabis dispensary on the island of Oahu, announces the promotion of Karlyn Laulusa to Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2024. Laulusa has been with Noa since 2020, serving as Production Director, Chief Operating Officer, and now, CEO.Laulusa’s vision for Noa is to be Hawaii’s premier "pakalolo" (cannabis) provider, one that celebrates the unique diversity of Hawaii’s cultural heritage. Under her leadership, Noa Botanicals operates a farm and production center on Oahu, three retail locations (Honolulu, Aiea, and Kaneohe), and has strengthened its position with the public and regulators as a trusted source of safe, quality cannabis products.“We cultivate ohana (family) in all that we do. That’s what we’re all about,” said Laulusa. “We deeply respect our relationships with patients, partners, and team members. I’m particularly proud of our commitment to our local roots. We’re engaging local legacy growers to maintain and introduce cannabis strains with history in Hawaii. We celebrate the melting pot of cultures, tastes, and traditions that define Hawaii with cannabis-infused products like our signature shoyu, li hing gummies, kakimochi and shave ice-inspired cannapops. We strive to share aloha in so many ways.”Laulusa brings management experience of people, products, and large-scale retail operations to Noa. Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Laulusa worked at Foodland, the largest locally-owned supermarket chain in Hawaii, as the Director of Service Deli and Bakery, where she managed 86 departments across 44 locations statewide.Former Noa CEO Bill Jarvis, who remains on Noa’s Board of Managers following his recent retirement, said, “The last four and a half years have been challenging, yet deeply rewarding. Operating a ‘seed-to-sale’ business is complex, with a complicated regulatory environment, tight margins, and broad public misconceptions about cannabis. Kar is more than prepared to take on these challenges. She is intelligent, ethical, and a responsible steward of everything she’s entrusted with. Our best days are ahead of us, and I look forward to what the future holds for everyone at Noa.”Laulusa steps into decades-long advocacy efforts for adult use cannabis legalization in Hawaii. While Hawaii was the first state to allow medicinal cannabis in 2000, the latest legalization bill (SB3335, drafted by the State Attorney General) did not advance through the House Finance Committee after passing in the Senate and two House committees in 2024.“Twenty-four states and three U.S. territories have legalized adult-use cannabis. Many of these have added funding to education and other public benefits, structured the industry to support local economies, and addressed criminal justice reforms. I hope that Hawaii follows suit,” Laulusa said.About Noa BotanicalsNoa Botanicals is one of the first medicinal cannabis dispensaries in Hawaii, operating since 2016. The company operates a production center, greenhouse, and three retail dispensary locations on Oahu. Learn more at noacares.com.

