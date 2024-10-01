GrainCorp fined $15,000 for fumigation error

Phosphine is a toxic gas used to control pests during grain fumigation processes. It is odourless, colourless and highly flammable.

The error occurred after an operator connected the wrong gas sample line to the grain fumigation monitoring equipment.

As a result, both the monitoring and control system failed, allowing the emission of the gas at levels above the licence limit.

NSW EPA Acting Executive Director Operations, Adam Gilligan said it was disappointing GrainCorp failed to operate control systems to properly manage this potentially harmful gas.

“Phosphine gas is dangerous and must be managed carefully. It is critical that systems are in place to properly control emissions and protect the community and the environment,” said Mr Gilligan.

“We expect all control systems to be operating efficiently and safely. If licensees fail to do so, we will take appropriate action.”

Following the incident, GrainCorp conducted an investigation including air modelling. Their modelling indicated there were no actual environmental or public health risks.

GrainCorp notified the EPA immediately upon becoming aware of the incident and are implementing a range of corrective actions and additional engineering controls to prevent future similar incidents.

We encourage the community to report incidents to the NSW EPA Environment Line on 131 555 or by email info@epa.nsw.gov.au.