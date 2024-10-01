NSW EPA taking action at Kanwal petrol station

The site, which has operated as a petrol station for around 40 years, was declared significantly contaminated in 2018 when the EPA found soil and groundwater was contaminated due to fuel spills and leaks from an underground petroleum storage system (UPSS) over a long period of time.

NSW EPA, Acting Executive Director, Operations Adam Gilligan said we expect the new owners to implement the Remedial Action Plan in full and we have established clear deadlines for each stage of work.

“Over the past few years, we have taken multiple actions that have required the former owners to complete interim remediation works at the site to reduce further pollution impacting neighbouring properties,” Mr Gilligan said.

“While some repairs have been made, extensive work is still required. This includes removing underground fuel tanks and infrastructure, the excavation and remediation of contaminated soil and treatment of contaminated groundwater.

“Additionally, ongoing groundwater monitoring will be required both on-site and off-site.

“We are also working with neighbouring property owners to better understand if groundwater contamination has extended beyond the boundaries of the petrol station.”

As remediation work is finalised, the new owners will be expected to provide reports to the EPA.

There is currently no evidence that contamination is impacting local waterways, and surrounding properties have access to town water, which is safe to drink.

The clean-up notice can be found on the EPA website at ViewPOEONotice.aspx (nsw.gov.au)