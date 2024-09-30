Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 1916

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - (a.1) and section 4968(a.2)(4) (relating to permit for movement

during course of manufacture), in the event of a declared

National, State or local emergency when the Governor of this

Commonwealth, under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7301 (relating to general

authority of Governor), has made a specific determination that

modification of any of the provisions of this title will aid in

the alleviation of the stated emergency conditions, the Governor

shall have the power to so modify the provisions on any or all

highways in this Commonwealth to be effective at any or all

hours of the day or night with respect to any or all types or

classes of vehicles. Such modifications shall be specifically

stated in a proclamation or executive order as provided under 35

Pa.C.S. § 7301(c) and shall expire at the end of the emergency

period. No person, unless specifically exempted by the terms of

the declaration of emergency or by other provisions of the

statute or other laws, shall violate any of the terms,

conditions, provisions and modifications set forth by the

Governor.

(a.1) Exception.--A vehicle or combination which is hauling

milk to or from a milk plant or to or from a dairy farm, or is

traveling to a dairy farm to pick up milk, may move upon

highways 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if all of the

following apply:

(1) The vehicle or combination is identified as a

licensed milk hauler by a decal issued by the Pennsylvania

Milk Marketing Board, at a fee set by the Pennsylvania Milk

Marketing Board. DISPLAYS THE DECAL FOR A LICENSED MILK

HAULER AS PROVIDED IN SECTION 4968(A.2)(4)(I)(A) (RELATING TO

PERMIT FOR MOVEMENT DURING COURSE OF MANUFACTURE).

(2) The gross weight does not exceed 80,000 pounds.

