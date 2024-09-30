Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 1916
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - (a.1) and section 4968(a.2)(4) (relating to permit for movement
during course of manufacture), in the event of a declared
National, State or local emergency when the Governor of this
Commonwealth, under 35 Pa.C.S. § 7301 (relating to general
authority of Governor), has made a specific determination that
modification of any of the provisions of this title will aid in
the alleviation of the stated emergency conditions, the Governor
shall have the power to so modify the provisions on any or all
highways in this Commonwealth to be effective at any or all
hours of the day or night with respect to any or all types or
classes of vehicles. Such modifications shall be specifically
stated in a proclamation or executive order as provided under 35
Pa.C.S. § 7301(c) and shall expire at the end of the emergency
period. No person, unless specifically exempted by the terms of
the declaration of emergency or by other provisions of the
statute or other laws, shall violate any of the terms,
conditions, provisions and modifications set forth by the
Governor.
(a.1) Exception.--A vehicle or combination which is hauling
milk to or from a milk plant or to or from a dairy farm, or is
traveling to a dairy farm to pick up milk, may move upon
highways 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if all of the
following apply:
(1) The vehicle or combination is identified as a
licensed milk hauler by a decal issued by the Pennsylvania
Milk Marketing Board, at a fee set by the Pennsylvania Milk
Marketing Board. DISPLAYS THE DECAL FOR A LICENSED MILK
HAULER AS PROVIDED IN SECTION 4968(A.2)(4)(I)(A) (RELATING TO
PERMIT FOR MOVEMENT DURING COURSE OF MANUFACTURE).
(2) The gross weight does not exceed 80,000 pounds.
