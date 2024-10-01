Berlin Barracks/ Eluding Police, Gross Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Eluding Police, Gross Negligent Operation
CASE#: 24A3006512
TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: September 30th, 2024 at 2325 hours
STREET: Stowe St.
TOWN: Waterbury
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a silver 2005 Subaru Impreza bearing VT registration KFB597 on Stowe Street in Waterbury. The stop was initiated for a motor vehicle violation. The operator failed to stop and took off at a high of speed. The operator shortly thereafter drove off the edge of Stowe Street, causing property damage to a resident’s yard, and continued on. Per State Police policy, troopers didn’t pursue the vehicle.
Troopers are working to identify the operator of the vehicle and are seeking Michael Bernier, age 40 (the owner of the vehicle) as a suspect. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved or the whereabouts of Bernier is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at Berlin State Police Barracks.
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE, TIME: Pending
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.