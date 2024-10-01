Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Eluding Police, Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

Eluding Police, Gross Negligent Operation

 

CASE#: 24A3006512 

TROOPER FULL NAME: David Lambert

STATION: Berlin                                          

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: September 30th, 2024 at 2325 hours

STREET: Stowe St.

TOWN: Waterbury

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a silver 2005 Subaru Impreza bearing VT registration KFB597 on Stowe Street in Waterbury. The stop was initiated for a motor vehicle violation. The operator failed to stop and took off at a high of speed. The operator shortly thereafter drove off the edge of Stowe Street, causing property damage to a resident’s yard, and continued on. Per State Police policy, troopers didn’t pursue the vehicle.

 

Troopers are working to identify the operator of the vehicle and are seeking Michael Bernier, age 40 (the owner of the vehicle) as a suspect. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved or the whereabouts of Bernier is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at Berlin State Police Barracks.

 

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE, TIME: Pending

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

