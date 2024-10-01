Tyler Foley Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Tyler Foley International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly welcomes Tyler Foley, Managing Director of Total Buy In Safety Consulting, founder of Endless Stages, and bestselling author of The Power to Speak Naked, as its newest member. Tyler's expertise in safety consulting and public speaking will bring immense value to the global network of visionary leaders within IOFP.With an established reputation as a leader in safety consulting, Tyler has built Total Buy In Safety Consulting into a trusted resource for companies seeking to optimize their safety systems and corporate culture. His innovative and unique approach has ensured that companies experience complete engagement and the best return on investment for their safety initiatives. His work is driven by the belief that a strong safety culture is directly tied to the overall corporate environment.Beyond the safety industry, Tyler has transformed the public speaking landscape as the founder of the Endless Stages and Drop the Mic speaker training programs. He has empowered countless individuals to enhance their communication skills, turning nervous presenters into confident speakers. His bestselling book The Power to Speak Naked has inspired global audiences, and his presence on over 300 podcasts has made him a sought-after speaker and thought leader."I'm excited to join the IOFP and connect with other change-makers shaping industries worldwide," said Tyler. "I look forward to sharing my experiences and learning from fellow professionals to create an even greater impact."Tyler's decision to join the IOFP is a significant step in his mission to inspire positive change and foster a culture of safety, success, and effective communication. His dedication to this mission is sure to motivate and inspire us all.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a prestigious global network of extraordinary individuals who foster growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP brings together thought leaders, change-makers, and top professionals to collaborate on meaningful projects that drive positive change in their industries and communities. IOFP members are given the platform to share their insights, expand their influence, and create lasting impact through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities. IOFP is more than a professional organization; it is a vibrant community where the world's most inspiring professionals come together to network, learn, and grow. By connecting exceptional talents and ideas, IOFP aims to build a better world where professionals are empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for all.For more information about IOFP, please visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com Contact Tami McCalla, Director of Operations, to learn more about Tyler Foley and upcoming events and initiatives with IOFP.Email: info@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia Inquiries Contact:Lynette HoyLynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

