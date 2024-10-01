Corey Poirier Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Corey Poirier International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is thrilled to add Corey Poirier , an internationally renowned award-winning speaker, TEDx veteran, bestselling author, and entrepreneur, to its esteemed network. Corey's membership not only strengthens IOFP but also aligns perfectly with our mission to unite visionary leaders who strive to make a meaningful impact on the world.Corey Poirier has shared the stage with icons like Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, and Les Brown, delivering inspirational talks to thousands. He has interviewed more than 6,000 of the world's top thought leaders and published several bestselling books, making him a leading authority on personal and professional development."I am excited to join the IOFP community, where forward-thinking professionals come together to inspire change," said Corey Poirier. "I look forward to collaborating with like-minded leaders and leveraging this platform to help others achieve extraordinary success in their lives and careers."With his extensive expertise in leadership, business development, mindset, and team building, Mr. Poirier is set to further his influence through IOFP and make significant contributions.“Corey’s commitment to assisting individuals and organizations in unlocking their full potential is a perfect match for IOFP’s core values of empowerment, growth, and innovation,” affirmed Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a prestigious global network of extraordinary individuals who foster growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP brings together thought leaders, change-makers, and top professionals to collaborate on meaningful projects that drive positive change in their industries and communities. IOFP members are given the platform to share their insights, expand their influence, and create lasting impact through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities. IOFP is more than a professional organization; it is a vibrant community where the world's most inspiring professionals unite to network, learn, and grow. By connecting exceptional talents and ideas, IOFP aims to build a better world where professionals are empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for all.For more information about IOFP, please visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com or email Tami McCalla, Director of Operations at Tami@fantasticprofessionals.com.For more information about Corey Poirier, upcoming events, and initiatives with IOFP, please contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia Inquiries Contact:Lynette HoyLynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

