PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

September 28, 2024 Uplifting communities: Bong Go's Malasakit Team holds outreach in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte Senator Christopher "Bong" Go took his advocacy for the welfare of the Filipino people to the heart of Zamboanga del Norte as he dispatched his Malasakit Team to collaborate with Mayor Seth Frederick "Bullet" Jalosjos and lead an outreach in Dapitan City on Thursday, September 26. In his message, Senator Go emphasized the importance of sustained government efforts in reaching out to underserved communities, particularly in far-flung areas. He reiterated that initiatives like this can help ensure that no Filipino is left behind. "Nandito po kami para ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao," Go remarked. "Patuloy tayong magsisikap na masuportahan ang mga programa para sa mahihirap at tiyakin na sila ay makikinabang." During the outreach at City Hall ground, financial aid from the national government was provided to 300 qualified beneficiaries while Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential goods including snacks, shirts, vitamins, and basketballs. Select beneficiaries also received bicycles and shoes. Go also recognized the collaborative efforts of the local government in organizing the outreach. He praised their dedication in ensuring that government services reach the grassroots, particularly during these trying times. "Kailangan magtulungan ang local at national government upang matiyak na lahat ng Pilipino, lalo na sa mga malalayong lugar, ay natutulungan," Go added. "Bilang inyong lingkod at Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kong ipaglalaban ang mga programang magbibigay ng mas magandang kinabukasan para sa ating mga kababayan," Go assured the audience. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go reminded the public of the importance of maintaining their health, especially amid ongoing economic challenges. He encouraged Dapitanons to avail of services from the Malasakit Centers, which provide one-stop assistance for medical needs. These centers, a brainchild of Senator Go, have become a lifeline for many Filipinos seeking help with hospital bills and other medical expenses. Residents can easily access Malasakit Centers in the nearby Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City, ensuring that medical services are accessible to the marginalized and underserved. "Ang Malasakit Center ay para sa lahat ng Pilipino na nangangailangan ng tulong. Wala dapat maiwan pagdating sa serbisyong medikal," Go emphasized. With the establishment of 166 centers, the program brings together various relevant agencies, including Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. It aims to reduce the burden of hospital expenses for patients, ensuring they receive the medical assistance they need. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. It has currently helped more or less 12 million Filipinos, according to the DOH. Go also ended his message by assuring the beneficiaries that he will continuously advocate for their welfare saying, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah."

