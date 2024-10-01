PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Bong Go helps disadvantaged workers in Alicia, Isabela during their founding anniversary festivities; highlights support for marginalized communities Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended support to disadvantaged workers from different barangays of Alicia, Isabela, during the town's 75th Founding Anniversary celebrations, on Saturday, September 28. "Happy 75th Founding Anniversary rin po sa Alicia. Sa mga taga-Isabela, nandirito lang po ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na handang magserbisyo po sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya," said Go in an interview. "Bukod sa pakikisaya sa inyong bayan, nais ko rin maghatid ng tulong sa mga nangangailangang sektor dito at mailapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa inyo," he added. The event, held at the Alicia Community Center, saw Senator Go's team distributing essential support to 500 beneficiaries, including grocery packs, meals, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes. There were also select recipients of shoes, bicycles, and mobile phones. "May dala po kami ngayong araw na kaunting tulong para sa inyo. Kayo po ang napili na maging bahagi ng TUPAD program ng DOLE upang magkaroon ng pansamantalang trabaho at pantustos sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan," Go highlighted. Through Go's support in collaboration with local leaders, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for the recipients of its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The TUPAD program is designed to provide emergency employment to workers who have been displaced due to economic challenges and disasters, ensuring they have a source of income during tough times. Go also took the opportunity to thank the local leaders of Alicia, Isabela, for their continued efforts in ensuring the welfare of their constituents. He expressed gratitude to Governor Rodolfo "Rodito" Albano III, Vice Governor Faustino "Bojie" Dy III, Board Member Ramon Juan Reyes, Mayor Joel Amos Alejandro, and Vice Mayor Andy Bonn B. Velasco for their commitment to the people of Alicia. As part of his legislative initiatives, Go authored Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to establish a system that offers temporary employment opportunities for eligible individuals from rural households facing economic hardship. The proposed Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) aims to provide these employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas, helping those affected by poverty, displacement, and seasonal employment gaps if enacted into law. In addition to livelihood programs, Senator Go emphasized the importance of accessible healthcare, encouraging the residents of Alicia to avail of medical assistance from Malasakit Centers as Chair of the Senate Health Committee. Residents were reminded that there are Malasakit Centers accessible in nearby hospitals, including those at Governor Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City, and Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City, which provide medical asssistance for Filipinos in need. Established by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program has helped streamline the process of availing medical assistance from various government agencies. The program, now institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, has 166 operational centers across the country, which have collectively assisted approximately 12 million Filipinos. Go is the principal sponsor and author of the Malasakit Centers Act. "Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos. Magtulungan tayo tungo sa isang mas maunlad na kinabukasan," Go affirmed, known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedication to supporting vulnerable communities. The town of Alicia is celebrating its 75th Founding Anniversary, and the assistance provided by Senator Bong Go was a meaningful addition to the festivities, reflecting the his efforts to improving the well-being of disadvantaged sectors. Following his visit to Alicia, Go also assisted struggling sectors gathered in Cauayan City in partnership with the provincial government. He was also in the town of Luna earlier that day where he inspected its Super Health Center and joined the celebration of the town's founding anniversary and Bato Art Festival.

