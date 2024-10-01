PHILIPPINES, October 1 - Press Release

October 1, 2024 SEN. ZUBIRI'S STATEMENT ON ANOTHER SENSELESS HAZING DEATH We strongly condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and brutal death of 18-year-old Nueva Ecija Grade 11 student Ren Joseph Bayan, another young man fallen victim to the brutality of hazing. This is another heartbreaking and tragic case of a life being cut short because of this barbaric practice, and this tragedy comes at a time when the family of Atio Castillo - another life cut short by hazing by his so-called "brothers" - awaits justice from our courts under the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. Bilang isang magulang, napakasakit po ang mawalan ng anak sa walang katuturang karahasan. Ilang pamilya pa ba ang magluluksa at magdadalamhati dahil sa kasumpa-sumpang tradisyon na ito? We must put an end to this senseless violence. Fraternities and organizations that allow or promote hazing must be held accountable. Walang dahilan at walang puwang ang hazing sa ating lipunan. It is a crime, plain and simple. Those who participate in or enable such murderous criminal acts must face the full force of the law. Tayo po ay author at sponsor ng Anti-Hazing Act of 2018. Inamyendahan, pinalakas at pinatibay po natin ang batas kontra sa hazing dahil nga sa nangyari kay Atio Castillo, whose case would be decided today hopefully giving justice to his senseless death. We can no longer tolerate and protect these fraternities that couch their violence and abuse in the guise of brotherhood. We need to put these suspects behind bars and show these fraternities that their days of violence are over. I call on the authorities to act swiftly and decisively. Hanapin at papanagutin ang mga responsable sa krimeng ito. There is no excuse for this kind of barbarism, and those who take part in these deadly rites must be brought to justice immediately. It is infuriating that we still lose young lives to hazing despite the legal safeguards already in place. To the family of the victim, my deepest sympathies go out to you. I cannot imagine the pain and suffering you are going through right now. Sana magsilbi na itong wake-up call sa lahat ng fraternities at iba pang organisasyon. Hindi tayo titigil hanggang makamit ang hustisya at masugpo ang mga ganitong klaseng karahasan.

