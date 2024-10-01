Philadelphia CBP Officers Bag Three Parcels of Dangerous Xylazine

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia seized three parcels in September of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that authorities report is being cut more frequently with fentanyl and other dangerous drugs to deadly effect. Xylazine does not respond to Narcan.

CBP officers seized the most recent parcel on Thursday after it arrived in express air delivery from Spain. The parcel, which was destined to an address in Philadelphia, was manifested as “mica powder for makeup.” The parcel contained a white, powdery substance that tested positive for xylazine hydrochloride using a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool.

Xylazine is being mixed with opioids to an alarming effect because it does not respond to Narcan, a medicine used to help prevent overdose deaths.

The xylazine weighed 1.04 kilograms, or nearly two pounds and five ounces. CBP officers also seized 1.02 kilograms of xylazine on September 16, and 1.075 kilograms on September 5. Both parcels were shipped from Spain to addresses in Philadelphia. Collectively, the three xylazine shipments weighed 3.135 kilograms, or about six pounds and 15 ounces.

An investigation continues.

Used by veterinarians as a sedative for large animals, xylazine is being increasingly found mixed with opioids like fentanyl and heroin, often with deadly results.

Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have issued warnings about xylazine, also known as “tranq,” and xylazine’s growing threat to users and communities across the nation. In addition to the inherent danger of overdose, this chemical is not a narcotic and does not respond to Narcan, a medication that helps prevent opioid overdose deaths. There is no known antidote.

Another serious concern for authorities is that xylazine is cheap. According to the DEA, A kilogram of xylazine powder can be purchased online from Chinese suppliers with common prices ranging up to $20 per kilogram.

CBP is helping to protect our communities by interrupting the importation of fentanyl, its precursors, and other dangerous synthetic drugs at our nation’s frontlines.

“Customs and Border Protection officers know the challenges our country faces in protecting our citizens from the deadly threats posed by dangerous drugs trafficked by transnational criminal organizations, including dangerous synthetics like xylazine, and from fentanyl and fentanyl precursors,” said Adam Streetman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “CBP remains committed to intercepting this poison at our nation’s borders and ports of entry, and will continue working with our local, federal, and international partners to hold these organizations accountable.”

CBP officers and agents seized an average of 2,339 pounds of drugs, including 78 pounds of fentanyl, every day at our nation’s air, sea, and land ports of entry. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2023.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on Twitter at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.