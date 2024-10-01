CBP officers seize $17.4M in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Pharr International Bridge this weekend seized more than $17.4 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture in the cargo environment and by effectively utilizing their training, experience, technology and canines they prevented a massive load of methamphetamine from wreaking havoc on our streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry “This seizure underscores the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and the resolve of our officers to keep our communities safe.”

The seizure occurred on Sept. 28 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of coconuts for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 378 packages containing a total of nearly 1,950 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the trailer. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $17,431,726.

Packages containing nearly 1,950 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

CBP seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

