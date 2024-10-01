Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1007103

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow

STATION: Williston

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2024, at 2013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Mile Marker 78, Richmond

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Wayne Aiken

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 30, 2024, at approximately 2013 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling north on Interstate 89 near mile marker 78.0 at a speed well in excess of the posted 65 miles per hour. Radar was activated and confirmed the speed at 100 miles per hour. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Wayne Aiken (53) of Swanton.

Further investigation revealed that Aiken had a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Aiken was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Aiken was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer for the aforementioned charges and was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Title 23 Section 1004 - Interstate Speed which holds 2 points and a wavier amount of $530.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 14, 2024, at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.