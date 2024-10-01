Williston Barracks / Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1007103
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Morrow
STATION: Williston
DATE/TIME: September 30, 2024, at 2013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North Mile Marker 78, Richmond
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Wayne Aiken
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 30, 2024, at approximately 2013 hours, the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling north on Interstate 89 near mile marker 78.0 at a speed well in excess of the posted 65 miles per hour. Radar was activated and confirmed the speed at 100 miles per hour. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Wayne Aiken (53) of Swanton.
Further investigation revealed that Aiken had a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont. Aiken was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Aiken was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court to answer for the aforementioned charges and was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Title 23 Section 1004 - Interstate Speed which holds 2 points and a wavier amount of $530.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 14, 2024, at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.