Award-Winning Documentary “Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic” Announces Official Release Date for December 2025

Acclaimed Film by Terry C. Carney, Sr. to Reach Global Audiences After Receiving Multiple International Film Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic,” the powerful and thought-provoking documentary directed by Terry C. Carney, Sr., and Eric Herbert, is set for its official release in December 2025 after receiving numerous accolades and international acclaim. Produced in collaboration with hip-hop icon Ice-T, the film delves deeply into the intertwined crises of gun violence and mental health, with the goal of not just raising awareness, but inspiring meaningful change and fostering community healing.“Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic” exposes the grim reality of gun violence in South Central Los Angeles through raw testimonies and insider perspectives, urging a global call to action. The film not only seeks to inform but also to inspire viewers to take action against the scourge of gun violence. By showcasing the personal stories behind the statistics, “Put the Guns Down” aims to humanize the crisis and catalyze much-needed reforms. It challenges viewers to look beyond the headlines and understand the deeper societal issues that perpetuate this cycle of violence.The documentary’s production team is led by Terry C. Carney, Sr., and Co-Director Eric Herbert, with Ice-T serving as Executive Producer. The project also features an impressive group of Executive Producers, including Eugene Ysaguirre, Monae Veronica Chavez, Harold Cheatham, and Juan Villanueva. Additional producers who contributed to bringing this impactful story to life include Ernest Churchill, Sean E. Sean, Jorge Hinojosa, Cornell Joseph Ward, Tim Crowe, Mack Tompkins, Lawon D. Carney, Sonya A. Carney, Jajuan Bryant, Andre Mitchell, and Devin Mitchell.The film has achieved critical success on the global film festival circuit, earning ten prestigious awards and official selections, including Best Cause-Driven Film at the World Film Festival of Cannes, Best Editing Feature Documentary at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival, Best Feature Documentary at the Black August Film Festival, Best Director Documentary Feature at the San Diego Movie Awards, Award of Merit Special Mention at the Impact Doc Awards, and Best Feature Documentary at the International Independent Film Awards. It has also been recognized as an Official Selection at the Chicago Indie Film Awards and Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival, reached the Finals at the 4Theatre Selection Awards, and was selected for the Religion Faith International Film Festival. These accolades reflect the film’s compelling narrative and its ability to resonate with audiences on a global scale.“Put the Guns Down” will now be featured at the Cannes Film Agency in October 2025, instead of the previously announced May date. This event, held in collaboration with the Cannes Film Agency’s partnership with MIPCOM, offers a unique opportunity to present the documentary to an international audience of distributors, investors, and industry leaders during MIPCOM’s run from October 21-24. The screening will serve as a prime platform to elevate the film’s message and expand its global reach.Following the screening, an exclusive Q&A session with Terry C. Carney, Sr. will take place, where he will discuss the making of the film, his advocacy efforts, and his vision for addressing the critical issues of gun violence and mental health in communities worldwide.“Put the Guns Down is more than just a documentary; it’s a rallying cry for change. Through poignant testimonies from victims’ families, insightful commentary from mental health experts, and an unflinching look at the devastating ripple effects of gun violence, Carney offers audiences an in-depth exploration of this crisis and presents actionable solutions for driving change,” Carney shared.Carney’s commitment to impactful storytelling extends beyond filmmaking. He is also the author of the memoir “Last Man Standing,” which offers an introspective view of his upbringing on the unforgiving streets of Los Angeles. The book chronicles Carney’s journey from being groomed by criminal masterminds to becoming a voice for hope and transformation. Tackling themes of faith, destiny, and redemption, “Last Man Standing” serves as a testament to resilience and the power of choice.Through his eyes, readers witness the challenges of navigating a world where the odds are stacked against him, providing a raw and intimate glimpse into the complexities of street life and the inner strength required to rise above it. The memoir has been praised for its depth, authenticity, and inspirational message, making it an essential read for those seeking to understand the transformative power of self-belief and redemption.Carney’s commitment to enhancing lives shines through both in his literary work and filmmaking, further establishing him as a trailblazer in social advocacy.With the December 2025 release of “Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic,” Terry C. Carney, Sr. aims to reach an even broader audience, extending the film’s impact beyond the festival circuit and into communities around the world. The release will be accompanied by a series of special events, including community screenings, educational workshops, and town hall discussions designed to foster meaningful dialogue around the dual crises of gun violence and mental health. Each event will provide a platform for community members, policymakers, and advocates to collaborate on finding solutions and promoting healing. As the film continues to gain momentum, Carney is also pursuing a potential streaming deal to ensure the documentary’s powerful message reaches as many viewers as possible.“This film is more than just a project; it’s a movement that I hope will inspire real change,” Carney shares. “Gun violence is not just an American problem—it’s a global issue that requires a unified effort. By tackling the mental health crisis alongside the gun violence epidemic, we can begin to create a safer, more compassionate world for future generations.”For more information on “Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic” or to learn more about Terry Carney’s memoir, “Last Man Standing,” please visit TERRYCCARNEYSR.COM.

