Landmark DV reforms commence today

Release date: 01/10/24

Landmark domestic violence reforms aimed at better protecting survivors come into effect today.

The new laws will mean that any defendant granted bail on a charge of breaching a domestic violence-related intervention order by either threatening or committing a violent act would be subject to mandatory home detention and electronic monitoring.

Defendants would only be allowed to leave home for specific reasons such as travelling to work, with real time alerts provided in instances where bail conditions are breached.

The commencement of this legislation fulfils a key election commitment of the Malinauskas Government. The Government has also passed legislation to provide access to 15 days paid domestic, family and sexual violence (DFSV) leave for those employed pursuant to the state industrial relations system as well as legislation to make the experience of domestic violence a ground of discrimination in the Equal Opportunity Act.

Legislation to improve domestic violence strangulation laws and stalking laws have also been introduced to State Parliament, along with a bill to criminalise coercive control.

Additionally, the Government has funded and established new DFSV prevention and recovery hubs, implemented an awareness campaign about coercive control, funded an education program being rolled out in sporting clubs to help prevent DFSV and undertaken work with the finance and real estate sectors to economically empower women experiencing DFSV.

The Government has also established a Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, led by Commissioner Natasha Stott Despoja AO.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This Government is committed to tackling domestic and family violence at every level.

This is a vital measure that can make a real difference in the lives or people who have experienced domestic and family violence.

Imposing electronic monitoring and home detention conditions provides a significant layer of protection to victim-survivors in the event that the alleged perpetrator is granted bail.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The State Government is implementing its comprehensive legislative, policy, program and reform agenda to help tackle the horrific scourge of DFSV and support surviviors.

Sadly, periods of time when a perpetrator is on bail can be particularly scary for those experiencing DFSV. We are determined to support survivors in ways that empower them to safely go about their lives. Monitoring those on bail who have been charged with serious DFSV offences is an important measure in doing so.

Every lever to prevent, intervene and respond to DFSV and to empower courageous survivors to recover and heal must be used. This legislation coming into effect today is another important step forward. It follows a similar bill that I introduced when in Opposition and demonstrates our Government’s preparedness to decisively use the levers available to us to drive change.