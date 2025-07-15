Historic $14m investment to boost adult literacy and numeracy skills

The Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments have finalised an historic agreement to boost the numeracy, literacy and digital skills of South Australians.

It comes as a recent survey by the Australian Industry Group has revealed nearly 90 per cent of Australian businesses are suffering productivity issues due to low levels of language, literacy, numeracy and digital literacy among workers.

More than $5 million in funding from the Albanese Labor Government has been unlocked under the National Skills Agreement (NSA) to lift foundation skills statewide, delivering greater access to adult community education (ACE) and fee-free foundation skills.

In addition, the Malinauskas Labor Government is investing a further $9 million over three years for 22 organisations across Adelaide and regional South Australia to deliver more fee-free training places in ACE projects. This represents a total $14 million joint investment to 2027-28 to deliver up to 12,000 training places.

Almost 44 per cent of the adult population find everyday reading and writing challenging and about 160,000 Australian job seekers say they have difficulty with English language needs or completed less than year 10 schooling. This investment will ensure South Australians get the foundation skills needed for secure well-paid jobs.

ACE offers a community-based learning environment for people to build and develop language, literacy, numeracy and digital skills, supporting pathways into vocational education, training or employment.

Foundation Skills is a key policy initiative under the NSA to ensure that no Australian is left behind or held back as the economy transitions and adapts to structural change.

Research shows that low foundation skills increase a person’s vulnerability and negatively affects business productivity, while improving foundation skills delivers a productivity boost in the workplace and increases a person’s likelihood to earn more, and in the long run, increases GDP .

MarionLIFE, a community hub in Adelaide’s south, will receive up to $564,000 and 450 ACE training places over the next three years to deliver ACE projects across a variety of skill areas including English language and literacy skills for study and employment, digital skills, communication skills, horticulture and gardening, cooking, customer service skills and small business and entrepreneur skills.

The NSA is a five-year $2.3 billion joint agreement between the Australian and South Australian Governments to deliver high-quality, responsive and accessible VET that boosts productivity and lifts skill levels.

To view the full list of funded ACE projects, go to: https://providers.skills.sa.gov.au/adult-community-education-projects

Quotes

Attributable to Andrew Giles

Foundation skills are transformational – helping people open doors to training, study and employment – to all those things that enable full participation in our society. They not only make a difference in people’s lives, but also in their workplaces and communities too.

The Albanese Labor Government is committed to breaking down the barriers that have prevented Australians from getting the literacy, numeracy and digital skills they want and deserve.

We’re working with state and territory governments, including South Australia, to build a system where there are no wrong doors.

This investment in Adult Community Education will help more individuals to build their skills and confidence in settings where they are comfortable, especially if traditional schooling hasn’t fully met their needs.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The statistics around adult literacy and numeracy are shocking and we must do more to make sure this figure goes down.

Literacy and numeracy are key to finding work, from writing a resume and interview skills, to being able to handle documents and reports when fulfilling their roles. It can be embarrassing and distressing for those people who don’t have these skills.

This multi-million dollar funding initiative is about building up people with low levels of literacy and numeracy by providing them with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to succeed in the workplace.

Attributable to MarionLIFE Community Centre CEO Brett Manuel

For 15 years Adult Community Education courses have been offered at MarionLIFE and our partner community centres nearby and they have successfully helped so many people gain confidence, upskill and prove their proficiency in their journey to further study or employment.

Adult Community Education is fundamental to our programs where we are actively working alongside community members to build their skills, resilience and networks and provide pathways to further education, their own business or employment.

We have a wonderful range of community members from young people right through to mature adults, people new to Australia and those who are rebuilding their lives after periods of isolation.