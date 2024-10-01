Clubs urged to apply for new funding up for grabs

Release date: 28/09/24

Eligible sport and recreation organisations can apply for their share in more than $13 million in funding with two State Government grant programs opening today.

More than $7.5 million is available through the second round of Malinauskas Government’s The Power of Her – Infrastructure and Participation Program (IPP), dedicated to female sporting facilities, improvements and projects that grow female participation.

In it’s inaugural year, the IPP funded projects that addressed the unique challenges faced by female athletes, improving physical spaces and creating supportive environments where women and girls feel encouraged and empowered to participate.

The State Government has committed $18 million over three years to the IPP, with $10 million of this funding quarantined for football (soccer).

This initiative has been designed to leave a legacy for women’s sport in South Australia, building on the achievements of the Matildas and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In addition to the IPP funding, more than $5.6 million is on offer through the 2024-25 Community Recreation and Sport Facilities Program (CRSFP), helping organisations to develop infrastructure that enhances opportunities for participants of all ages and abilities to engage in active recreation and sport.

Through the rational development of good quality projects, the aim is to see more South Australians enjoying the many physical, mental and emotional health benefits associated with physical activity.

Currently only one in four SA children 12 and under and 14 per cent of those aged 13 to 17 are meeting national activity guidelines.

Applications for the IPP and CRSFP close midday on Wednesday 27 November 2024. For more information on applying for these grant programs, visit www.orsr.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The upgrade and development of sporting facilities, programs and equipment is exceedingly important to ensure that South Australians of all abilities, backgrounds and ages can participate in the sport they love and enjoy the mental, physical and emotional benefits of doing so.

That is why I’m thrilled to be opening not just one, but two, grant programs which will make a real difference to people and create more inclusive and vibrant sporting communities across the State.

More funding (compared to the previous round) will be available through round two of The Power of Her - Infrastructure and Participation Program (IPP) as we continue to make strides for girls’ and women’s sport and respond to the growing demand for improved access for females to sporting clubs.

Backing women in sport means providing them with the facilities and programs they need to equally and actively participate and that is exactly what the IPP provides.

We know that the sense of belonging that comes through being involved in a local club can be life changing. To ensure more people experience this and incorporate physical activity in their daily lives, we are proudly making a significant contribution to the upgrade and development of sporting clubs and facilities through the CRSFP.

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

We want to support the development of strong, connected communities across our state, and our local sporting clubs play a pivotal role in helping to achieve this.

Last round, we saw clubs and organisations thinking outside the box, particularly when it came to increasing participation, which I’d love to see more of.

We want to see more South Australians enjoying the many physical, mental and emotional health benefits associated with physical activity. We are empowering innovation in this space through both The Power of Her and Infrastructure and Participation Program.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

Through the Community Recreation and Sport Facilities Program, I was proud to support Prospect Tennis Club and the City of Prospect in their successful grant application.

The $500,000 they received is going towards an upgrade to the club’s courts as well as new lighting and fencing. Improving its facilities will allow this incredible volunteer-run club to better support its members, attract new members, and in particular, encourage younger generations to give tennis a go, get active and have fun.