Apartments to support older women in Adelaide\'s CBD

Release date: 01/10/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delivering an important election commitment to build 50 studio apartments in the city to support older women at risk of homelessness.

The six-storey development on Tucker Street in the Adelaide CBD will be for older women and will be supported by an on-site community wellbeing manager and other supports.

South Australian builder Mossop Group Pty Ltd will begin construction on the 50-apartment development this week with the project to be complete in 2026.

The company is one of South Australia’s larger local commercial building companies and has delivered a variety of commercial projects across the state.

The Tucker Street development will include five studio apartments accessible for people with mobility requirements.

The ground floor includes space for support services to meet with tenants, as well as storage space, a common area and courtyard.

There will be 59 bike spaces, one assigned to each apartment and office, with some additional spaces for office visitors.

The site will be run by the SA Housing Trust. An on-site community wellbeing manager will support tenants to manage any issues that may impact on their tenancy and the community, as well as access to support services.

The Trust will collaborate with community and health services to provide in-reach services, with on-site tenant facilities that include meeting rooms, a computer room that enables tenants who don’t own a device to access online services, free wi-fi, multi-use spaces and communal gardens for well-being.

The Tucker Street apartments are close to major shopping precincts, Rymill Park is nearby, and the area is serviced by high frequency bus services, including the free City Connector Bus, providing tenants with accessible transport.

For concept images of Tucker St Apartments click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Tucker Street Apartments will provide safe and secure housing for older women at risk of homelessness.

The 50 studio apartments will be complemented by onsite support and medical services to help the tenants.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is honouring an important election commitment to deliver a community facility to help vulnerable South Australians.

Attributable to Nat Cook

I am so proud this development delivers on an election commitment and on key recommendations of the Housing Security for Older Women Taskforce.

This accommodation will provide safety, sanctuary, and support to help older women begin a life of secure housing and all of the opportunity that brings.

Ending homelessness in not just about putting someone in a house – we need to have the right supports in place to help people to succeed and this is exactly what this accommodation will do.