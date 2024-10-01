Findon Technical College fast-track to university

Release date: 01/10/24

Findon Technical College students will be able to complete their first year of university while in Year 12, fast-tracking their pathway into key career opportunities.

The nation-leading initiative is a partnership between the Malinauskas Labor Government and Flinders University that focuses on building a specialised workforce to support the economic future of South Australia.

Students who qualify will be able to start their degree while in Year 12 at Findon Technical College, then complete their studies at Flinders University – fast-tracking the start of their career as an early childhood educator, nurse, occupational therapist, physiotherapist or engineer.

The university courses included in the agreement are the Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) and Bachelor of Early Childhood Education – either Birth to 8 or Birth to 5. Pathways into nursing and allied health degrees including social work, psychology, speech pathology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy will also be offered.

To qualify, students will need to successfully complete their South Australian Certificate of Education (SACE) in Year 11 at Findon Technical College and University preparatory program for entry into their degree. They will then have guaranteed university entry as a Year 12 student without the need for an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank (ATAR).

The Findon Technical College students who qualify will be able to complete studies in their chosen degree program as part of their Year 12 studies, with teaching support from both the Technical College and Flinders University educators.

The bachelor courses will be offered online or via hybrid delivery at Flinders city campus or in the Technical College by Flinders University and students will study up to eight topics in 2025.

Findon Technical College is the first of five technical colleges to be built across metropolitan and regional South Australia in a State Government investment of $208.8 million.

Co-located and run in conjunction with Findon High School, students at the Technical College can get a head start to a career in one of three in-demand industry specialisations: advanced manufacturing and engineering, health and social support and early childhood education and care.

Work is currently underway on the other colleges with Port Augusta Technical College opening in 2025 and Tonsley, Modbury Heights and Mount Gambier to follow in 2026.

The colleges support students in Years 10 to 12 to complete their SACE while undertaking vocational education and training (VET) in specialist state-of-the-art facilities while also gaining valuable industry experience with key partner organisations.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The Malinauskas Labor Government continues to lead the way in building a workforce for the future, with this arrangement between Findon Technical College and Flinders University fast-tracking students into their career.

By enabling them to complete their first year of university while still in Year 12, they will leave Findon Technical College with important skills developed working with industry experts in state-of-the-art facilities.

They will have completed SACE, developed workplace skills, and completed the first year of their degree all in one year.

Initiatives like this will drive our state forward, help tackle skills shortages and establish a world-class workforce best placed to take advantage of the opportunities of the future including AUKUS and increased demand in of the health and early childhood care sectors.

Attributable to Flinders University Senior Deputy-Vice Chancellor, Professor Romy Lawson

At Flinders University, we believe a student’s potential can be unlocked early by supporting their drive and skill development in their chosen career.

Our game-changing initiative with the State Government will provide an opportunity for students to earn degree qualifications sooner and support their tertiary study while they’re in year 12.

This nation-leading pathway with the Findon Technical College means Flinders students will emerge with degree-level qualifications in industries suffering skills shortages to support the economy and fast-track their career opportunities in nursing, teaching and engineering.

It will be transformative for students to have the first year of their degree under their belt while working with industry experts on the job to gain valuable future skills.