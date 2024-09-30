Celebrating older South Aussies in our Week of Ageing Well

Release date: 01/10/24

South Australians are being invited to complete a survey to help set the priorities for the state’s next ageing plan, as the contributions of senior South Aussies are celebrated in this week’s Week of Ageing Well.

Coordinated by the Office for Ageing Well, the Week of Ageing Well provides an opportunity for South Australians to connect through events and activities that support older people to live happy, connected, and meaningful lives.

South Australia’s Plan for Ageing Well outlines the State’s vision and priorities for ageing well. The current 2020-2025 plan is being reviewed and South Australians aged 50-plus are invited to provide their input to help in understanding how older South Australians are experiencing ageing.

The survey explores housing, social connections, community support and transitioning through life changes such as retirement. These insights will help ensure that future government policies and initiatives align with the needs and aspirations of South Australia’s diverse ageing population.

People can access the survey at www.seniorscard.sa.gov.au/weekendplus/news/living-and-ageing-well-community-perception-review-survey or South Australia’s Plan for Ageing Well | SA Health

Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well Nat Cook will officially launch the Week of Ageing Well in Mount Gambier tomorrow (October 2) at the Festival for the Future, a two-day event celebrating and supporting LGBTI+ people living in the regions to age well.

Further information about South Australia’s Week of Ageing Well events being held around the state is available at www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/weekofageingwell

In addition to a range of events and activities, the Week of Ageing Well also offers Seniors Card holders the chance to stretch their dollar further. National Pharmacies will provide a special members’ optical discount in addition to its exclusive membership price for Seniors Card members. Go to www.nationalpharmacies.com.au/membership/seniorscard/

Seniors Card members are also eligible for a fuel discount of four cents per litre at participating United service stations across Australia, including 24 sites in metropolitan Adelaide and six sites in regional SA. Since the launch of the deal in February this year, more than 35,000 Seniors Card members have registered online for a digital or physical United fuel discount card. They have saved a total of almost $200,000, purchasing just under five million litres of fuel.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

The Week of Ageing Well is an opportunity for all South Australians to connect through events and activities that support us to live happy, connected and meaningful lives.

I’m delighted I’ll be in Mount Gambier to launch the Festival for the Future in the regions, in partnership with The Equality Project, to support our rainbow communities to age well.

There are many factors that impact how we age, including gender, culture, disability and location – with some experiencing ageing better than others.

This is why we want to hear from South Australians aged 50-plus on what ageing well means to them and what issues they are facing.

By taking a few minutes to complete the survey, people will contribute to shaping policies that directly affect so many of us, help to identify what’s working well and what needs improvement, and ensure their voice is heard in planning for the future of ageing well in South Australia.