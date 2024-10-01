St. Johnsbury Motor Vehicle Crash
CASE#: 24A4007391
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/22/2024 @ 2130 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Danville
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew Towle
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled and fully engulfed
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle fire involving a 2017 Toyota Tundra. Investigation revealed that Andrew Towle of Danville, VT was the operator, and he crashed prior to his vehicle catching fire. Alcohol impairment was determined to be a factor. Towle was brought to NVRH for minor injuries and was ultimately cited for Suspicion of DUI and ordered to appear at the Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division to answer for the charge. VSP was assisted by the Danville Fire Department, Peacham Fire Department, and Calex.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024 0830 hours
