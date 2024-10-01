Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4007391                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: St. Johnsbury                           

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/22/2024 @ 2130 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Danville

 

WEATHER:        Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew Towle

AGE: 30     

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled and fully engulfed

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle fire involving a 2017 Toyota Tundra. Investigation revealed that Andrew Towle of Danville, VT was the operator, and he crashed prior to his vehicle catching fire. Alcohol impairment was determined to be a factor. Towle was brought to NVRH for minor injuries and was ultimately cited for Suspicion of DUI and ordered to appear at the Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division to answer for the charge. VSP was assisted by the Danville Fire Department, Peacham Fire Department, and Calex.

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2024     0830 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

