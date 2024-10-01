Texas Troubadour Chuck Leah releases new single 'Truth or Consequences'

Old school Texas Troubadour Chuck Leah has released "Truth of Consequences"

New music from deep in the heart of Chuck Leah

Watching them made me realize for every decision we make, there are, or should be consequences.” — Singer/Songwriter Chuck Leah

HOUSTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas troubadour Chuck Leah has released “Truth or Consequences,” his latest single on Dos Pistolas Records, a song that explores the hidden consequences of everyday life.“This song is for anyone looking for something new, and different,” said this Houston-based singer/songwriter. “Truth or Consequences” is now available on all major streaming platforms.Known for his iconic grey beard and wide-brimmed hats, Leah has slowly emerged as a voice of reason for everyday people. He writes and sings about what he sees and feels about our shared humanity.Fans of this singer/songwriter have praised the rugged truth of his lyrics and the authenticity of his singular musical voice.“I think we should all accept responsibility for what we do,” said Leah, noting that he was inspired to write “Truth or Consequences” after witnessing a couple fight outside a freeway Dairy Queen in Arizona.“Watching them made me realize for every decision we make, there are, or should be consequences.,” the songwriter said.“Although the couple’s argument inspired the song,” Leah said, “I named it after Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, a small town near the Mexican border. I’ve always wanted to write a song about that town,” he said. Once in the studio, said Leah, “I realized the song needed a female perspective.”“I invited my good friend Becca Byram to join me in the studio to make the record,” he said. “She’s incredibly talented,” he said. Ultimately, said Leah, the song will become part of his upcoming album, “Truth or Consequences and Other Tall Tales.”Leah, who is also an award-winning music producer, said he brought in a star-studded lineup of session musicians for the recording, including a 30-piece orchestra. “I love the sound of strings,” he said, “and the Mexican-style trumpet solo is a real kicker,” said Leah.In addition to the orchestra, multiple Grammymusicians are back for another trail ride in the studio with Leah, including Aaron Sterling, one of the industry’s most talented session drummers.“The way we make records is very pure, a very old way,” said Leah. “We don’t rely so much on all the new technology.”“My music,” he said, “is always from the heart.”To listen or connect with Chuck Leah, visit https://chuckleah.com ###

Chuck Leah "Truth or Consequences"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.