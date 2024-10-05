"Truth or Consequences" from deep in the heart of Chuck Leah

After two decades of writing songs about Americana, Chuck Leah has released "Truth or Consequences."

HOUSTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of ‘old-soul Texas Troubadour’ are always intrigued by what music emerges from deep in the heart of singer/songwriter Chuck Leah “Music isn’t about perfection,” he adds, “it’s about connection.”Leah’s latest single, “Truth or Consequences,” has been submitted for consideration of The Recording Academy for a GrammyAward nomination in the “Best Americana Performance” category."What drives me is the freedom of expression,” says Leah. “That’s all I’ve ever needed, just the ability to say what I feel,” he added.Perhaps the most valuable weapon of this guitar-playing singer/songwriter is the voice inside his head, which always seems to focus on perspectives that are most often overlooked.“I’ve always been inspired by the idea of wide-open spaces, not just physically, but in the mind, too," he said.His two-decade discography and seven studio albums now read like tall tales of Americana, including “Lolo,” a city in Montana, “Band of Ghosts,” and “High Stakes,” among others.With a voice “like a distant stare,” Leah says his music attracts listeners searching for a fresh approach to life or anything that rings true.“My voice is broken, it’s not a pretty voice,” says Leah. “There’s a lot of ‘pretty’ out there,” says Leah, “but my music offers listeners something different, something true.”Over the years, he has attracted a legion of fans, both from touring the Southwest and from his unique music. Leah has also gained a reputation as a producer, becoming a studio wizard when he’s not recording himself."I think every song is like a painting; I want people to see the brushstrokes,’ the innovative singer/songwriter said. "You can't corral a wandering soul, and I don't plan on staying in one genre for long."His latest single “Truth or Consequences” deals with a world grappling with artificial intelligence and other technologies that make it easier to mask the truth and make personal responsibility harder to find.“We should all accept responsibility for what we do,” he says.The song was inspired by a couple he witnessed arguing outside a Dairy Queen drive-in somewhere in the southwest.“Watching them argue made me realize for every decision we make, there are, or should be consequences,” said Leah, who said he pulled over immediately to jot notes that later became the song.The single will ultimately become part of his upcoming album, “Truth or Consequences and Other Tall Tales,” due out in 2025.Leah's song was named “Truth or Consequences” in honor of a small New Mexico town close to the Mexican border. “Every time I drive through there, I always thought I wanted to write a song about it,” he said. “This was my chance.”"Every town has its ghosts, and I guess I’m just chasing mine."Once in the studio, “I realized the song needed a female perspective,” said Leah, who invited his good friend Becca Byram to join him in what is now a duet. “Becca is incredibly talented.”GrammyAward-winning recording engineer Gerard Joost did most of the recording at Studio Hill, in Austin, said Leah. Many of his studio team is back for this song, including Aaron Sterling, one of the industry’s most talented session drummers.Leah, who is also an award-winning producer, brought in a star-studded lineup of session musicians, including a 30-piece orchestra and a Mexican trumpet solo to pay tribute to the town’s proximity to Mexico.“The way we make records is very pure, a very old way,” said Leah. “We don’t rely so much on all the new technology.”He discovered music many years ago, watching late-night TV in his hometown of Weslaco, Texas, Leah said he was drawn to music after being fascinated by Bob Dylan and wowed by The Band, which remains his favorite group.“I think music can help people understand what they’re feeling,” says Leah. “Many people may not understand what they’re feeling, but maybe a song could explain all of that,” he adds.“My music,” said Leah, “is always from the heart.”"I never know where a song will take me, but it’s always a journey worth taking."

