Viscadia Strengthens Its Global Presence with a European Office in Lucerne, Switzerland

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscadia, a global consulting firm specializing in forecasting and market research for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce its expansion with the opening of a new office in Lucerne, Switzerland. This move marks a significant milestone in Viscadia’s growth and underscores its commitment to providing world-class forecasting solutions to life sciences companies across major markets.Strengthening Global ReachThe new Swiss office will serve as the hub for Viscadia’s European operations. Lucerne's central location, close to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, combined with a highly educated and skilled workforce, makes it an ideal location for Viscadia's continued expansion.“Our expansion into Switzerland reflects our global commitment to our clients by establishing operations in Europe’s leading life sciences market,” said Satish Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia. “Our Lucerne office will allow us to grow our European client base, tap into local talent, and further strengthen our expertise in the European market.”Leadership in SwitzerlandRajat Parmar, Manager at Viscadia, will lead the new Lucerne office. Rajat brings extensive experience in forecasting and market insights, and his leadership will be instrumental in driving the firm’s growth in the region. His deep understanding of the life sciences industry and strong client focus will ensure the Swiss office upholds Viscadia’s high standards of service excellence.About ViscadiaFounded in 2010, Viscadia is a global consulting firm that empowers life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Boston, Delhi, and now Lucerne, Switzerland, Viscadia’s forecasting specialists design and build custom models, execute market research and optimize-decision making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support for some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

