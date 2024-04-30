Viscadia Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive Appointments
Global Life Sciences Forecasting Firm Adds Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, Director of Marketing & Communications, Director of People & OrganizationWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a leading life sciences forecasting firm, has added three senior leaders to its Boston and Washington, D.C. offices. “It is with great pleasure that Viscadia welcomes three talented professionals to its Executive Leadership Team. I am confident that with their collective expertise and skills, Viscadia will accelerate its trajectory of growth in the United States and Europe,” said Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia.
Josh Pozzuto has been appointed as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Josh’s career spans over 15 years in finance. Prior to joining Viscadia, Josh was the Strategic Finance and Investor Relations Advisor at Freddie Mac. He has also served as an advisor for biotechnology startups. Josh acquired his master’s degree at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and completed his undergraduate studies at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.
Kasey Alexis has been appointed as the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications. Kasey will be responsible for positioning the Viscadia as the leading forecasting specialist for the life sciences industry. A 15-year marketing and communications veteran, Kasey was most recently the Vice President of Marketing for Foulger Pratt, a commercial real estate firm. Kasey is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Communications and concentration in Business Administration.
Branden Testa has been appointed as the Director of People and Organization. Branden will support the firm’s development, implementation and administration of policies and programs for its US employees. Branden has 15 years of experience in human resources and organizational development. Branden obtained his master’s degree in Human Resource Management from Lasell University and completed his undergraduate studies at Northeastern University.
“These leadership positions will provide the necessary infrastructure and support for Viscadia to responsibly increase our footprint in the industry and continue empowering our clients with clarity and confidence through forecasting,” remarked Satish.
About Viscadia
Viscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.
