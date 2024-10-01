MassHealth Announces Accreditation Requirement for Applied Behavior Analysis Providers

Andrea Waks, JD, MA, ACQ Accreditation Committee Chair

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, MassHealth announced a new policy requiring managed care entities (MCEs) providing Medicaid services to contract only with applied behavior analysis (ABA) providers who are accredited. The decision—made at the Community Behavioral Health Center’s monthly meeting—is designed to promote increased quality and efficiency of ABA services across the state.ABA is the most effective treatment for people with autism spectrum disorder. However, quality can vary significantly by provider. False claims of expertise, poor training programs, low reimbursement rates, and overwhelming demand for services are all barriers to quality.Addressing these challenges requires compliance with industry standards developed and enforced by a known, trusted accreditation body. The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation body backed by the Council of Autism Service Providers, a trusted trade association led by the team of parent advocates who passed autism insurance reform across the country.“Accreditation can help address the barriers preventing families from accessing the quality ABA services they deserve,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “We look forward to helping our colleagues meet MassHealth’s requirements and finding ways for our accreditation program to help reduce unnecessary administrative burdens for the providers in their network."MassHealth’s policy shift includes:• Revising contracts to require accreditation by a nationally recognized accreditation body specializing in ABA.• Requiring center-based ABA providers to be accredited by January 1, 2027 and all other ABA providers to be accredited by January 1, 2028.• Simplifying requirements for autism diagnosis.• Clarifying expectations for caregiver training.• Increased focus on individualized treatment and documentation of treatment.“Creating financial incentives will help promote wide-scale adoption of accreditation. However, not all accreditation bodies are created equally,” said Andi Waks, chair of ACQ’s Accreditation Committee. “ACQ is a non-profit entity committed to transparency and avoiding financial conflicts of interest. This isn’t a business for us—it’s a calling to improve quality. We encourage providers across Massachusetts to consider ACQ when complying with the new requirements.”To learn more about ACQ, visit autismcommission.org.###About the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.

