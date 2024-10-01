SNAP Income Thresholds, Deductions and Resource Limits Increase October 1

Newsroom Federal Fiscal Year COLA Adjustment Results in Modest Increase in Benefits

BATON ROUGE, LA - Beginning October 1, more than 400,000 Louisiana households will see a modest increase in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) annual cost-of-living adjustment for Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2025.

Each year, the USDA adjusts SNAP monthly allotments to address the impact of inflation in accordance with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) trends.

Maximum monthly food allotments are based on household size and income. In FFY25, the maximum benefit for a single-member household will rise from $291 to $292 per month, an increase of one dollar. A household of three receiving the maximum SNAP benefit will receive an extra $2 a month, increasing from $766 to $768, while the maximum allotment for a household of four is increasing from $973 to $975.

Household Size Oct. 1, 2022 Oct. 1, 2023 Oct. 1, 2024 1 $281 $291 $292 2 $516 $535 $536 3 $740 $766 $768 4 $939 $973 $975 5 $1,116 $1,155 $1,158 6 $1,339 $1,386 $1,390 7 $1,480 $1,532 $1,536 8 $1,691 $1,751 $1,756 Each additional person +$211 +$219 +$220

The minimum monthly allotment remains $23.

The COLA increase will primarily impact SNAP recipients with little to no income who already receive the maximum benefit.

Income Thresholds and Deductions Adjusted

SNAP income thresholds and resource limits will also increase on October 1, resulting in increased monthly benefits for some SNAP households.

Income eligibility standards, tied to inflation and the federal poverty level, are being adjusted, with increased gross and net monthly income limits for households. A single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,632 (up $52), and a net monthly income limit of $1255 (up $40), while a single-person Broad-Based Categorically Eligible (BBCE) household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $2510 (up $80). A household of three, on the other hand, will be limited to a gross monthly income of $2,798 (up $104) and a net monthly income of $2,152 (up $80), with a BBCE household having a gross monthly income limit of $4304 (up $160). A household is considered a BBCE household if they qualify for non-cash benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or state maintenance of effort (MOE) funded assistance.

Household Size Max Gross Monthly

Eligibility Standard

130% Poverty Max Gross Monthly

Eligibility Standard

200% Poverty Max Net Monthly

Eligibility Standard

100% Poverty 1 $1,632 $2,510 $1,255 2 $2,215 $3,407 $1,704 3 $2,798 $4,304 $2,152 4 $3,380 $5,200 $2,600 5 $3,963 $6,097 $3,049 6 $4,546 $6,994 $3,497 7 $5,129 $7,890 $3,945 8 $5,712 $8,787 $4,394 Each additional person + $583 +$897 +$449

The resource limit for qualifying households with at least one person aged 60 or older or disabled is increasing to $4,500 (up $250). For all other eligible households, it is increasing to $3,000 (up $250).

Additionally, the monthly standard deduction has risen by $6 to $204, and the shelter cap has increased to $712, up by $40. Households where all members are homeless and have qualifying shelter expenses can now receive a shelter deduction of $190.30, up $10.70.

For more information about SNAP, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/snap.

About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development (SET for Success), Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.

