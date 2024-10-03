Leonard Sports Management and Family Office Alpha Partner to Optimize Athlete Wealth and Legacy Planning Strategies

Leonard Sports and Entertainment Agency was founded by Ray Leonard Jr. Both Ray Leonard Jr. and Sugar Ray Leonard are legends in their own right, with Ray Leonard Jr. following in his father's footsteps as a motivational speaker and business executive, and Sugar Ray Leonard being a former professional boxer and boxing ambassador Family Office Alpha, Your Partner in Wealth

A New Era for Athlete Wealth and Career Management

We are excited to create the future of Athlete Wealth and Career Management together with the legendary Leonard Sports Management.” — Julia Valentine, CEO, Family Office Alpha

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leonard Sports Management (LSM), a premier sports management firm, and Family Office Alpha (FOA), a leading family office advisory group, are proud to announce a strategic partnership providing world-class expertise for athletes and their families.This collaboration will combine LSM’s expertise in sports management with FOA’s tailored family office and legacy planning solutions to offer an unparalleled suite of services to athletes seeking to manage both their careers and wealth effectively.A New Era for Athlete Wealth and Career ManagementThis partnership reflects a growing demand among professional athletes for holistic management that extends beyond the field.Through this collaboration, LSM and FOA will offer athletes a fully integrated service that includes contract negotiation, branding, wealth management, tax advisory, estate planning, philanthropy and long-term family office solutions. By merging their strengths, the two firms will provide athletes with the resources to safeguard their financial futures and ensure their personal and professional goals are met seamlessly."We’re excited to partner with Family Office Alpha to better serve our athletes and their families," said Ray Leonard, Jr., Founder & CEO of Leonard Sports Management. "As careers in sports become more financially lucrative, athletes need comprehensive support to manage their wealth and build lasting legacies. This partnership will allow us to offer best-in-class services and truly take care of our clients, both during and after their professional careers conclude.Enhancing the Athlete’s LegacyFamily Office Alpha brings years of experience in family office and legacy building to the table. As part of this partnership, they will work closely with Leonard Sports Management to tailor strategies for athletes, ensuring their wealth grows sustainably while also supporting personal goals like philanthropy, family succession, and business ventures."Partnering with Leonard Sports Management gives us a unique opportunity to extend our expertise to a group of clients with specialized needs," said Julia Valentine, CEO of Family Office Alpha. "Our mission is to help athletes preserve and grow their wealth for generations, and together with LSM, we can ensure they have the strategic guidance they need to thrive both during and after their playing careers."A Comprehensive Suite of ServicesThe new partnership between Leonard Sports Management and Family Office Alpha will offer athletes a broad range of services addressing their unique financial and personal needs including the following advanced solutions:• Career and Contract Management – Provide expert guidance and support in managing athlete’s professional careers and negotiation of contracts.• Holistic Wealth Management – Support in risk management and administrative tasks to maintain and grow their wealth effectively.• Comprehensive Financial Fitness – A program of in-depth financial principles tailored to their unique needs including management of cash flow, budgeting and developing long-term financial strategies necessary to make informed financial decisions.• Tax and Legal Advisory - Comprehensive strategies for addressing retirement, estate planning and tax considerations.• Philanthropic Planning – Ensure clients strategically manage their charitable giving and social impact efforts in a way that aligns with their financial goals and personal values.• Robust Cybersecurity and Protection – Advanced processes and tools to safeguard an athlete’s digital identity and privacy.This holistic and comprehensive approach will help athletes not only excel in their sporting careers but also build enduring financial and personal legacies.About Leonard Sports ManagementLeonard Sports Management is a leading sports management firm dedicated to representing athletes in all aspects of their careers. With a client-first approach, LSM provides strategic guidance in contract negotiations, endorsements, career development, and beyond. Learn more at Leonard Sports Agency About Family Office AlphaFamily Office Alpha is a premier family office advisory group. Family Office Alpha’s tailored services are designed to protect, grow, and transition wealth across generations. Learn more at Family Office Alpha.Leonard Sports Management Contact:Kim FrancisMedia Relations & Communications Director469-713-7616kim@leonardsports.comFamily Office Alpha Contact:

