UNITAR Regional Workshop in Fiji Kicks Off for Pacific Leaders to Enhance Skills on Sea and Human Security

1 October 2024, Nadi, Fiji – On 1 October 2024, The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) welcomed over 70 participants from government institutions, NGOs, and the private sector from 8 Pacific small island countries to the regional workshop for the “Leaders for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Sea and Human Security” training programme, in Nadi, Fiji. The Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Fiji, Tuvalu and Nauru H.E. Rokuichiro MICHII as well as high-level officials from the government of Fiji also attended the opening ceremony.

The training programme is financially supported by the Government and the People of Japan and aims to strengthen the professional and leadership skills and regional networks of the participants, build local capacity and increase local resilience to enhance climate, social, economic, food and maritime security.

This 10-day regional workshop in Nadi comprises the second phase of the programme. The workshop participants were chosen from among the top performers from the 9-week online learning in the first phase.

Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, extended a warm welcome to the participants and notable guests in her opening remarks.

Your presence here, as leaders and changemakers from across the Pacific region, is a testament to your commitment to fostering a more secure and resilient future and protecting our oceans, said Ms Mikami.

She also expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for their generous support of the programme and the Government of Fiji for hosting the workshop.