'JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT' EXTENDS ITS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR THROUGH SPRING 2025

Experience the 80s Cult Classic on Screen With the Iconic Soundtrack Performed by a Live Band on Stage Accompanied by David Bowie's Legendary Vocals

The legacy of my father’s film and the world of Labyrinth continue to be discovered and embraced by new generations of fans.” — Brian Henson, Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Ink Presents, a division of Terrapin Station Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, today announced that due to popular demand, the North American tour of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be extended into 2025 with the addition of more than 35 cities. The additional tour dates kick off March 16, 2025 in Santa Barbara, and will include Los Angeles, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Chicago, New York City, and more. The first leg of the tour launched September 24 in Morgantown, West Virginia and is visiting more than 30 cities this fall, including several sold out performances. “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson’s fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie’s original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.“As a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration between Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie, and Trevor Jones, launching this tour has been a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” “Labyrinth fans are loyal and passionate, and this is their opportunity to join other enthusiasts who are dressing in costumes, dancing in the aisles, and yelling out their favorite lines at every show. Hearing Bowie's vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every fan in attendance goosebumps."Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more."The legacy of my father's film and the world of Labyrinth continue to be discovered and embraced by new generations of fans," says Brian Henson, Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company. "Finding new ways to celebrate Labyrinth has been part of the fun, and we thank all of the amazing fans for continuing to support this magical film."Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like "Magic Dance," "Underground" and "As the World Falls Down," along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” 2025 tour schedule includes (subject to change):DATE | CITY | VENUEMarch 16 | Santa Barbara, CA | The Granada TheatreMarch 17 | Cerritos, CA | Cerritos Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 18 | Mesa, AZ | Ikeda Theatre - Mesa Arts CenterMarch 19 | San Diego, CA | Balboa TheatreMarch 20 | Las Vegas, NV | Smith Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 21 | Los Angeles, CA | The United Theater on BroadwayMarch 22 | Monterey, CA | Golden State TheatreMarch 23 | San Francisco, CA | The WarfieldMarch 25 | Sacramento, CA | Crest TheatreMarch 26 | Eugene, OR | McDonald TheaterMarch 27 | Portland, OR | Revolution HallMarch 29 | Tacoma, WA | Temple TheatreMarch 31 | Spokane, WA | Fox TheatreApril 1 | Boise, ID | Egyptian TheatreApril 2 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury HallApril 3 | Grand Junction, CO | Avalon TheatreApril 4 | Denver, CO | Paramount TheatreApril 5 | Pueblo, CO | Pueblo Memorial HallApril 8 | San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing ArtsApril 9 | Austin, TX | ACL Live @ The Moody TheaterApril 11 | Houston, TX | Jones Hall for The Performing ArtsApril 12 | Oklahoma City, OK | Tower TheatreApril 13 | Wichita, KS | The CotillionApril 16 | St. Louis, MO | The Factory at the DistrictApril 17 | Springfield, MO | Gillioz TheatreApril 18 | Sioux City, IA | Orpheum TheaterApril 19 | Fargo, ND | Fargo TheatreApril 21 | Davenport, IA | Adler TheatreApril 22 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square TheatreApril 23 | Chicago, IL | Riviera TheatreApril 24 | Peoria, IL | Peoria Civic Center***April 25 | Nashville, TN | Andrew Jackson Hall @ TPACApril 29 | Baltimore, MD | The Modell Performing Arts Center at the LyricApril 30 | Washington DC | Warner TheatreMay 1 | Rochester, NY | Kodak CenterMay 2 | New Brunswick, NJ | State Theater New JerseyMay 4 | New York, NY | Town Hall Theatre***To go on sale at a later date.For more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com

