Changes to SNAP Work Requirements Effective October 1

Newsroom ABAWD Age Limit Increases as Louisiana Waivers Expire

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has notified Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients classified as Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) of upcoming changes to the program’s work requirement and time limit waivers.

Starting October 1, the age limit for ABAWDs will increase from 52 to 54 and time-limit waivers in 33 parishes will expire. Notices were mailed to affected SNAP recipients on August 30.

SNAP recipients between the ages of 18 and 54 are classified as ABAWDs if they are physically or mentally fit for work and do not live with a child under the age of 18.

In addition to SNAP general work requirements, ABAWDs must work, volunteer, or participate in an employment and training program for at least 80 hours a month. ABAWDS who fail to meet this requirement and do not qualify for an exemption are limited to three months of SNAP benefits in a 36-month period.

Key Changes Effective October 1, 2024:

Increase in ABAWD Age Limit: As mandated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act

As mandated by the Expiration of Time-Limit Waivers: Last federal fiscal year, more than half of Louisiana’s 64 parishes were granted waivers from the ABAWD time-limit rules due to high local unemployment. Those waivers expire October 1, 2024. Under Act 308 of the 2024 regular legislative session, DCFS cannot seek or renew waivers or offer state-provided exemptions to these work requirements unless required by federal law. This means all SNAP recipients aged 18 to 54 who do not qualify for an exemption will be limited to three months of SNAP benefits during the SNAP time-limit period running through March 2026 unless they meet the federal work requirement.

Impact on Louisiana:

For the first time in years, no time-limit waivers will be in effect in any of Louisiana’s 64 parishes. Starting October 1, ABAWDs across the state must comply with federal work requirements to maintain their SNAP benefits. The changes are expected to affect approximately 20,449 individuals as of August 31, or 2.4% of Louisiana’s 848,389 SNAP recipients as of July 30.

Previously, residents in the following 33 parishes were exempt from ABAWD requirements:

Assumption, Avoyelles, Bienville, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Madison, Morehouse, Orleans, Ouachita, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, West Carroll and Winn.

How to Meet ABAWD Work Requirements:

ABAWD-classified SNAP recipients may satisfy the work requirement in any of the following ways:

Work in a job (for pay or as a volunteer) for at least 80 hours per month;

Participate in the SNAP E&T program, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), any program under Section 236 of the Trade Act of 1974, or any employment and training program for veterans operated by the Department of Labor or the Department of Veterans Affairs; or

Work or participate in any combination of the above activities for 80 or more hours per month.

Resources and Assistance:

To help meet these work requirements, DCFS encourages ABAWDs to visit dcfs.la/snapet for information on our free SNAP Employment and Training program. All SNAP recipients are invited to visit the SET for Success website to get started on the path to financial stability and fulfilling work through one of three DCFS workforce development programs.

Exemptions from Work Requirements:

Recipients may be exempt from the ABAWD work requirement and time limit if they meet any of the following criteria:

Physically or mentally unable to work

Pregnant

Caring for dependents

Veteran status

Experiencing homelessness

Aged 24 or younger and in foster care on their 18th birthday

Working at least 30 hours per week or earning $217.50 or more per week

Receiving or applying for unemployment benefits

Attending school, college, or a training program at least half-time

Meeting Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) work rules

Participating in a drug or alcohol addiction treatment program

SNAP recipients who believe they qualify for an exemption must contact DCFS to verify their status by emailing LAHelpU.DCFS@la.gov or calling 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

Communication and Further Information:

For more information on the ABAWD rule change, please visit dcfs.la/abawd.

