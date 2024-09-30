House Resolution 358 Printer's Number 2798

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - A Resolution urging the Federal Communications Commission to collaborate with the National Football League and national broadcast partners to develop a system where fan input is considered when assigning secondary market broadcasts.

