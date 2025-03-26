House Bill 453 Printer's Number 0435

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors BENHAM, D. MILLER, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, HANBIDGE, KENYATTA, KHAN, VENKAT, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, PROBST, BOROWSKI, OTTEN, MAYES, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, DAVIDSON, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in Commonwealth services, further providing for definitions relating to intrastate mutual aid; and, in emergency responder mental wellness and stress management, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject Defining Dispatchers as First Responders

Generated 03/26/2025 03:12 PM

