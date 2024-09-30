House Bill 1379 Printer's Number 1539

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - An Act amending the act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147), known as the Special Ad Hoc Municipal Police and Firefighter Postretirement Adjustment Act, providing for 2024 special ad hoc municipal police and firefighter postretirement adjustment; in financing of special ad hoc adjustment, further providing for reimbursement by Commonwealth for 2002 special ad hoc adjustment; and, in administrative provisions, further providing for municipal retirement system certification of adjustments paid and of reimbursable amounts and for municipal receipt of reimbursement payment.

