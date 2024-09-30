Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,632 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2189 Printer's Number 2859

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - An Act amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to as the Underground Utility Line Protection Law, further providing for definitions, for duties of facility owners, for duties of designers, for duties of excavators, for duties of project owners, for damage prevention committee, for compliance orders and administrative penalties and for expiration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2189 Printer's Number 2859

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more