House Bill 1077 Printer's Number 1104

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - An Act amending Title 66 (Public Utilities) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in responsible utility customer protection, further providing for declaration of policy and for definitions, repealing provisions relating to cash deposits and household information requirements, providing for security deposits, further providing for payment arrangements, for termination of utility service, for reconnection of service, for late payment charge waiver, for complaints filed with commission and for public utility duties, repealing provisions relating to reporting of delinquent customers, further providing for reporting of recipients of public assistance and for liens by city natural gas distribution operations, providing for reporting to commission and further providing for nonapplicability and for expiration.

