Deputy Under Secretary Farrell to Travel to Australia, Fiji, Palau, and Papua New Guinea to Promote Inclusive Economic Growth

Monday, September 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Diane Farrell will travel to Australia, Fiji, Palau, and Papua New Guinea between September 30-October 10, 2024. During her visit, the Deputy Under Secretary will underscore the United States commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and reinforcing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region that advance economic prosperity and resilience for all.

In Papua New Guinea and Fiji, Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will represent the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of a U.S. delegation led by U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming, Isabel Coleman. Others in the U.S. delegation include representatives from the National Security Council, the Department of the Interior, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

During the visit to Fiji, Palau, and Papua New Guinea, Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will meet with a broad array of stakeholders, including senior government officials, civil society, industry, academia, and women entrepreneurs. These engagements will focus on strengthening commercial and economic ties, including through promoting sustainable development and economic inclusion and advancing equitable opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship.

In Australia, Deputy Under Secretary Farrell will explore new opportunities for collaboration with senior Australian government officials as well as representatives from the American business community to promote U.S. investment and enhance bilateral trade. The Deputy Under Secretary’s visit will advance broader U.S. objectives to foster trade resiliency, bolster economic security, and address key global challenges, such as climate change, digital transformation, and supply chain resiliency.

