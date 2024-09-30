Age Strong Blog: East Boston Open Streets

Select East Boston roads were closed to cars and open to the public on September 15 for Mayor Wu’s fifth Open Streets event of the summer. Residents of all ages strolled, biked, and shopped between Meridian Street (from Maverick to Porter) and Bennington Street (from Porter to Day Square).

The Age Strong Commission joined other city departments and local organizations to provide information and resources to the community. Attendees came and went throughout the day, enjoying music, food, resources, and more. Older adults got the chance to meet Juan Santana, the new Age Strong advocate for East Boston and answered questions in both English and Spanish.

Age Strong will be on site at the next Open Streets event on October 20 in Allston-Brighton. We hope to see you there!

To reach Juan or to learn who the advocate is in your neighborhood, call the Age Strong office at 617-635-4366. For additional information on programs, benefits, and upcoming events, Age Strong invites you to visit our website.