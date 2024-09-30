Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,633 in the last 365 days.

Age Strong Blog: East Boston Open Streets

By Jordan Rich, Age Strong Staff

Select East Boston roads were closed to cars and open to the public on September 15 for Mayor Wu’s fifth Open Streets event of the summer. Residents of all ages strolled, biked, and shopped between Meridian Street (from Maverick to Porter) and Bennington Street (from Porter to Day Square). 

The Age Strong Commission joined other city departments and local organizations to provide information and resources to the community. Attendees came and went throughout the day, enjoying music, food, resources, and more. Older adults got the chance to meet Juan Santana, the new Age Strong advocate for East Boston and answered questions in both English and Spanish. 

Age Strong will be on site at the next Open Streets event on October 20 in Allston-Brighton. We hope to see you there! 

To reach Juan or to learn who the advocate is in your neighborhood, call the Age Strong office at 617-635-4366. For additional information on programs, benefits, and upcoming events, Age Strong invites you to visit our website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Age Strong Blog: East Boston Open Streets

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more