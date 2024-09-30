Federal Spending for Flood Adaptations

The federal government provides funds for flood adaptations—projects aimed at preventing damage from flooding. Those projects include constructing dams and levees, restoring beaches, and elevating or buying out individual properties. In this report, the Congressional Budget Office provides information about the amount of damage that could be reduced through spending for flood adaptations. Flood Damage. Over the past 10 years, damage from flooding in the United States has averaged $46 billion per year (in 2023 dollars). That damage is projected to be a quarter to a third greater in 2050 because of increases in flood risk due to climate change.

