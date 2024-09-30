Montgomery County Council to Host its Eleventh Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Commemoration

MARYLAND, September 30 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 30, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will hold its eleventh annual Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” and will include a musical performance by a local marimba group “Marimba Corazón de mi Tierra” and a special video program and a Council proclamation.

The video program will feature interviews with three Hispanic residents who are celebrated for their notable achievements and contributions to Montgomery County, either through their academic or professional excellence, all in service to County residents. The featured individuals include Mariel Arevalo Ballon, a University of Maryland student who received a national scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation; Gianina Hasbun, coordinator of the Community Health Worker Certification Program for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services’ Latino Health Initiative (LHI); and Dr. Teresa Ramirez, a biologist and scientist who has worked at the National Institute of Health and is a program manager at EcoLatinos.

"It is an honor to celebrate our multicultural community and the significant impact of the more than 200,000 Latino and Hispanic community members who proudly call Montgomery County home and strengthen our communities," Council President Andrew Friedson said. "In Montgomery County, immigrant women and Latina women are at the forefront of business, education, healthcare, research, and all sectors of our economy. That’s why I’m so pleased that this year's commemoration highlights three inspiring Latinas who are leading the way and empowering others through their stories."

“I am proud to live in a community that embraces this year's theme, ‘Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,’ which honors the remarkable achievements of Hispanic and Latino trailblazers whose steadfast pursuit of justice, equality, and representation underscores our shared commitment to celebrating diverse narratives and contributions, and empowering and creating opportunities for future generations,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz.

“I take so much pride celebrating my culture in Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who represents the district with the largest population of Latinos in Montgomery County. “Let’s continue providing an opportunity to celebrate the integral part that the Latino community has had in growing and strengthening our democracy.”

The commemoration will be held during the Council’s Oct. 1 morning meeting and will be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and at the Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.

# # #