Learn about native sparrows at Oct. 15 MDC virtual program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Learning about the variety of native sparrow species that can be found in this region during all or part of the year is a great way to learn about a sector of the birding world that sometimes gets overlooked.

People who want to learn more about native sparrows found in this region should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Little Brown Birds, Sparrow ID Virtual Program” on Oct. 15. This online program, which will be from 2-3 p.m. and is open to all ages, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203360

At the Oct. 15 program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss the variety of species found in the bird family Emberizidae, a group that includes North America’s native sparrows. To the casual observer, these native sparrows may seem like nothing more than a group of brown birds. However, Raos will explain that the various habitats and migratory patterns associated with these birds make them an interesting group of birds to learn more about.

It should be noted that a frequently seen bird known as the house sparrow (also called the English sparrow) is a non-native species that’s in a different bird family (Passeridae) from sparrows that are native to North America.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, which is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield, by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.