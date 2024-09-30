California Gov. Newsom signs bill package to support mental health CARE courts

CARE courts in nine counties have helped more than 700 people with untreated schizophrenia spectrum or psychotic disorders get treatment and housing since the program launched last year, according to the governor’s office. All counties will start offering "CARE Courts" by December, which allows families to petition a court to put their loved ones with severe mental illness in a mental health treatment facility.

