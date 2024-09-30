Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,633 in the last 365 days.

California Gov. Newsom signs bill package to support mental health CARE courts

CARE courts in nine counties have helped more than 700 people with untreated schizophrenia spectrum or psychotic disorders get treatment and housing since the program launched last year, according to the governor’s office. All counties will start offering "CARE Courts" by December, which allows families to petition a court to put their loved ones with severe mental illness in a mental health treatment facility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Gov. Newsom signs bill package to support mental health CARE courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more