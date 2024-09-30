Even after #SeeSayDay, Remember Three Words: Spot. Report. Prevent.

In today’s threat environment, public vigilance is critical to national security, counter-terrorism efforts, and, by extension, the safety of all communities across America. We all have something or someone to protect. A family, a school, a place of work or worship, or a combination – the answer could be different for everyone. The best way to keep our communities safe and prepared is universal: “If You See Something, Say Something®.”

DHS wants you to feel empowered to confidently “Spot the Signs. Report the Activity”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign works year-round to educate the public about the importance of recognizing and reporting terrorism-related suspicious activity to local authorities, and September 25 was a particularly important date. That’s because it is observed as National “If You See Something, Say Something®” Awareness Day, also known as #SeeSayDay. This year, DHS and its campaign partners came together to remind the public that our communities have a collective stake in homeland security.

Just because it’s over doesn’t mean you can’t still get involved. We all play a role in protecting our communities, and there is strength in numbers when working toward a common goal. This year, that powerful, collective goal is marked by three simple, individual words: Spot. Report. Prevent.

Spot: Learn what suspicious activity looks like.

what suspicious activity looks like. Report: Speak up to report suspected terrorism-related crime to local authorities.

to report suspected terrorism-related crime to local authorities. Prevent: Be educated and aware to help protect your community from threats

Remember: Factors such as race, ethnicity, gender, national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity are not indicators of suspicious activity. A cornerstone of the DHS mission is ensuring that people’s civil liberties are not diminished by our security efforts, activities, and programs. As such, the DHS “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign encourages the public to report only suspicious behavior and situations (e.g., someone breaking into a restricted area), rather than one’s appearance, to authorities.

It is up to all of us to always be alert, and when we have information about a terrorism-related threat, speak up. One tip could make the difference. “Spot the Signs. Report the Activity”.

Visit DHS.gov/SeeSayDay for more information about the campaign and resources to share with your network.