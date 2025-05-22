DHS Sets the Record Straight on Media Frenzy over Deportation Flights for Worst of the Worst Including Murderers, Rapists, and Pedophiles

President Trump and Secretary Noem are working every day to get vicious criminals out of our country while activist judges are fighting to bring them back onto American soil

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security today hosted a press conference to set the record straight and to address the media’s misleading reporting on migrant flights to South Sudan. DHS conducted a deportation flight from Texas to remove some of the most barbaric, violent individuals illegally in the United States. Now a federal judge in Massachusetts is trying to force the United States to bring these criminals back.

“We are removing these convicted criminals from American soil so they can never hurt another American victim. It is absurd that an activist judge is trying to force the United States to bring back these uniquely barbaric monsters who present a clear and present threat to the safety of the American people,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We have given the media the names of these monsters. I implore the media to stop doing the bidding of these criminals and to tell the stories of innocent Americans who have been victimized.”

Below are the individuals ICE removed from American communities.

Enrique ARIAS-Hierro, a Cuban national, was arrested by ICE on May 2, 2025. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, armed robbery, false impersonation of official, kidnapping, robbery strong arm.

On April 30, 2025, ICE arrested Cuban national, Jose Manuel RODRIGUEZ-QUINONES. He has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery and larceny, cocaine possession and trafficking.

Thongxay NILAKOUT, a citizen of Laos, was arrested by ICE on January 26, 2025. NILAKOUT is Convicted of first-degree murder and robbery; sentenced to life confinement.

On May 12, 2025, ICE arrested Mexican national, Jesus MUNOZ-Gutierrez. He is Convicted of second-degree murder; sentenced to life confinement.

Dian Peter DOMACH, a citizen of South Sudan, was arrested by ICE on May 8, 2024. DOMACH is convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm, of possession of burglar’s tools and possession of defaced firearm and driving under the influence.

Kyaw MYA, a citizen of Burma was arrested by ICE on February 18, 2025. MYA is convicted of Lascivious Acts with a Child-Victim less than 12 years of age; sentenced to 10 years confinement, paroled after 4 years.

Nyo MYINT, a citizen of Burma was arrested by ICE on February 19, 2025. MYINT is convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting; sentenced to 12 years confinement. MYINT is also charged with aggravated assault-nonfamily strongarm.

On May 3, 2025, ICE arrested Tuan Thanh PHAN, a Vietnamese national. PHAN is Convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault; sentenced to 22 years confinement.

