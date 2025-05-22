Submit Release
ICE Lodges Detainer for 24-year-old Illegal Alien Posing as Teenager in Ohio

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security today announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for a 24-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who posed as a teenager to attend an Ohio high school. 

On May 19, the Perrysburg Ohio Police Department arrested and charged Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra with forgery. On May 20, ICE issued a detainer. 

Mug shot from Wood County Jail.

“Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra is a 24-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who has been posing as teenager and attending Perrysburg High School in Ohio,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Labrador was arrested and charged with forgery by the Perrysburg Ohio Police Department on May 19 for using fake documents to become enrolled in the high school. ICE lodged a detainer to ensure that this criminal illegal alien is removed from this community and no longer able to prey on the students of Perrysburg High School. It is disturbing that a grown man would impersonate a teenager and infiltrate the lives of underage girls and boys to fool them into doing God knows what.”

Labrador has illegally been in the U.S. since March 24, 2020. 

