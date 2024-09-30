DHS and ODNI Host 11th Annual Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program Concluding Summit

On September 17-18, 2024, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) hosted the 11th annual Public-Private Analytic Exchange Program (AEP) Concluding Summit via Zoom.gov. Nearly 1,000 people registered for the event, while ODNI’s concurrent ‘Watch Party’ attracted over 90 registrants.

The AEP, managed by I&A on behalf of ODNI, aims to enhance the understanding of critical national and homeland security issues among both government and private sector analysts. Over the past six months, the 2024 AEP participants collaborated to produce analytic deliverables, offering valuable recommendations and insights for public and private sector partners.

The 2024 AEP topic teams are comprised of government analysts from 29 organizations, including the Department of Defense, DHS, Department of Justice, Department of Transportation, National Security Agency, ODNI, Chicago Police Department, and New Jersey State Police, as well as several fusion centers. Private sector analysts represented 11 critical infrastructure sectors and came from 56 diverse organizations such as Amazon, AT&T, Meta, and The Walt Disney Company.

Day One Highlights

The summit commenced with opening remarks from Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis Avery Alpha and Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Dr. Stacey Dixon, who underscored the significance of public-private analytic collaboration for national security. Rob Barocas, Director of I&A’s Analytic Advancement Division and AEP Chairperson, concluded the day with closing remarks. The day’s presentations covered a range of topics, including the impacts of 5G technology, the influence of artificial intelligence on criminal activities and traditional analysis, risks associated with multinational investments, violent extremism prevention, critical raw materials, and US-China competition.

Day Two Highlights

The second day began with opening remarks from Patricia Ripley, Senior Partnerships Officer in ODNI’s Office of Public Engagement, and concluded with closing remarks from Tammy Padilla, AEP Program Manager. Discussions on this day delved deeper into the impacts of 5G technology, as well as exploring extreme weather implications, maritime trade and port cybersecurity, and strategies to combat illicit activities in financial technologies and cryptocurrencies.

The 2024 AEP analytic deliverables are available via Homeland Security Information Network – Critical Infrastructure and the AEP Analytic Deliverables webpage.

Visit the DHS I&A Private Sector Engagement website to learn more about the AEP. You may also contact the AEP staff at AEP@hq.dhs.gov for additional information about this program.