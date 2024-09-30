Breaking barriers: CHP celebrates 50 years of women in the department

On September 30, 1974, a group of 40 women reported to the CHP Academy as part of the Women Traffic Officer Program (WTOP), launched as a trial. Of those women, 27 completed Academy training and were sworn in as CHP officers on January 16, 1975.

Since that day, women have served in every aspect of the CHP, from riding motorcycles and flying aircraft to taking on detective roles. On November 17, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Amanda L. Ray as the 16th Commissioner of the CHP, the first woman to lead the department of more than 11,000 members.

Prior to the WTOP, women were only permitted in non-officer roles. The dedication of these trailblazing women forever changed the CHP, proving that women are equally capable of performing the duties of a CHP officer.

Over the weekend, several members of the inaugural WTOP class reunited in Sacramento to celebrate their legacy and share stories of service. A common theme emerged: their pride in careers committed to community service and safety.

To mark the momentous occasion, the CHP released a video that includes conversations with members of the WTOP class and firsthand accounts of their experience 50 years ago.

The CHP continues to lead as one of the Nation’s premier law enforcement agencies. If you are considering a rewarding career in law enforcement where you will build lifelong relationships, visit www.CHPMadeForMore.com to apply.

In 1974, these women walked in to accept a challenge that changed their lives and the CHP. You could be the next pioneer. The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security.

Footage of the 50th-anniversary event can be found here. The images above may credited to the California Highway Patrol.