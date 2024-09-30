Governor Lujan Grisham travels to Mexico City

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Mexico City, Mexico, to participate in a Clean Energy and Energy Security Collaboration Roundtable and a reception with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on September 30.

The governor will also attend the inauguration of Her Excellency Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on October 1 in Mexico City.

She will be accompanied by Chief of Staff Daniel Schlegel, Deputy Chief of Operations Caroline Buerkle, Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Secretary Designate Melanie Kenderdine, and Economic Development Department Secretary Designate Rob Black.

The state is covering the cost for the delegation’s travel.

Gov. Lujan Grisham will return to New Mexico on October 2. In her absence, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales will serve as acting governor.