Shelby County Business Owner Pleads Guilty on Tax Charge

MEMPHIS - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Janis Melissa Anderson pleading guilty Monday to sales tax fraud. Anderson is the owner of A&J Catfish Station, located at 5950 Knight Arnold Road Extended, in Memphis.

Judge Carolyn Wade Blackett ordered Anderson to pay $32,213.49 in restitution, and she placed Anderson on one year of probation.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursued the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

